Pauline (Sidman) Grand, late of Newton, was entered into rest on November 8, 2021 after a prolonged period of failing health. She was the beloved widow of Bertram Grand. She is survived by her dedicated and loving son, Russell S. Grand, and adored daughter-in-law Marcy Grand, both of Salem. She was the daughter of the late Philip and Bella Sidman, and devoted sister of the late Mollie Jordan, Evelyn Fisher, Sam Schneiderman and Mischa Schneiderman. She is also survived by close friends and some relatives.

Pauline was born in Boston, grew up in the Dorchester. She excelled in her studies and attended the Jeremiah Burke High School in Boston and went on to Simmons College. Her professional career started in copywriting and public relations. In 1952, she married Bertram Grand and became a full-time housewife and mother on the birth of her son, Russell.

Pauline was a meticulous homemaker, bookkeeper, party planner and social organizer. She ran her home neatly and was fastidious about her appearance and surroundings. She was a wonderful cook and orchestrated holidays and celebrations, in and out of her home, masterfully. She enjoyed years of great travel, food, music, cultural and social events and would never pass up a great Maj-Jongg session, bingo game or chance to gamble at Foxwoods Casino.

Interment was at the Zviller Cemetery in West Roxbury. Donations in Pauline’s memory can be made to the Grand Family Kiddish Fund of the Adams Street Shul, Newton.