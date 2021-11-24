Gerald Silver, age 85, of Peabody and Delray Beach, Florida, entered into rest on Nov. 22, 2021 in his home.

The son of the late Peter and Dorothy (Feingold) Silver of Brockton, he was born in Taunton and was a graduate of Brockton High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force in London, England, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Maryland, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Northeastern University. Prior to moving to Peabody, he resided in Chelmsford for 22 years and in Nashua, New Hampshire for 12 years. In 2009, he and his longtime partner, Rhonda Fisher, became winter “snowbirds” in Florida.

Silver was a retired Social Security Administration Admin­istrator. In his 42-year federal career, he worked in the Boston regional headquarters and in field offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. He retired as a Social Security District Manager in Nashua, New Hampshire in 1999. Formerly a licensed real estate broker in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, upon retirement he became a self-employed commercial property inspector for commercial banks and mortgage companies, and conducted risk analyses for insurance companies of residential and commercial properties.

Silver was heavily involved in civic affairs throughout his life, serving on many civic and non-profit boards in Chelmsford, Nashua, and Peabody. He was a former trustee of Mine Falls Condominium Trust in Nashua, New Hampshire, Ledgewood Condominium Trust in Peabody, and a former director of Congregation Sons of Israel, also of Peabody. He was a Building Captain since 2009 at their Delray Beach, Florida condo association. He was formerly involved in The Explorers, the Institute for Life Long Learning of Salem State University on the Board of Directors; the Curriculum Committee; as facilities manager, as coordinator of the ‘Friday Coffee With’ speakers series, and as an instructor of courses in opera and computers. He and his long-time companion Rhonda Fisher were avid square dancers for many years and were former members of the Riverside Squares of Danvers.

In addition to Ms. Rhonda Fisher, Silver is survived by his son Keith and daughter-in-law Margarita of Salem, his daughter Janet and son-in-law Christopher Stevenson of North Reading, his son Gregg and daughter-in-law Mynett of Prosper, Texas, and grandchildren Eliana Silver, Jack and Grace Terranova, and Keaton Silver. He was predeceased by three brothers, Ronald of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Franklin of Brockton, and Alan of Enfield, Connecticut, and his sister Carol Chasalow of Whippany, New Jersey. He leaves his foster son Raymond (and Krystal) MacDonald of Vidalia, Georgia, their five children, Matthew, Felicia, Leeann, Raymond Jr, and Richard, and four great-grandchildren, Kyleigh and Hunter West, and Raylyn and Scarlet MacDonald.

A funeral service will be held at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, on Friday, Nov. 26 at 11:00 a.m., with burial immediately following the service at Maple Hill Cemetery, 98 Canterbury Drive, Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Gerald Silver’s name to any of the following or to the charity of your choice: The American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852; Congregation Sons of Israel, P.O. Box 702, Peabody, MA 01960; or Care Dimensions Hospice, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.

For live streaming of the service or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.