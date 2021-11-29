Evelyn Handis, of Boca Raton, Florida, formerly of Swampscott and Salem, passed peacefully surrounded by her beloved husband and children on Nov. 27, 2021. Evelyn was born in Lynn in 1933 to the late Joseph and Ethel (Kline) Fishman.

Left to treasure her memory are her beloved husband of 68 years, Bernard, her son Jeffery Handis and Relinie Rosenberg of Boca Raton, her daughter Beth Salter and John Harris of Delray Beach, and her brothers Harvey Fishman and Aaron Fishman. She leaves her grandchildren Tamar and Kenneth Frieze, Thomas and Tess Salter, and Michael and Nina Handis. She adored her six great-grandchildren Sloane, Avery and Marin Frieze, James and Ronnie Salter, and Roma Handis. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Evelyn were private. Her final resting place will be at Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in Evelyn’s memory may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.