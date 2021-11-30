Barbara (Bobbie) Lerner, of Peabody, entered into rest on Nov. 25, 2021 at the age of 84. She was born on May 4, 1937 to the late Philip and Jean Leibman.

Bobbie was married to Norman Lerner for 52 years until his passing in 2010. Mother to Elisa Bernstein (Steve) of Danvers, and Wendy Ellis (John) of Peabody. Devoted grandmother to Paula Saunders, Troy Saunders, Andrew Bernstein, and Lindsey and Rachel Ellis. Proud and loving great-grandmother to Sidney Saunders. Sister to the late Eleanor Gerhardt and Ruth Fairbanks. She also leaves loving family, including many nieces and nephews, and her lifelong friends.

Bobbie grew up in Worcester and attended Boston University. Her various employment opportunities focused on marketing and administrative work.

Bobbie was an avid reader and could easily read 2-3 novels each week. In her earlier years, she enjoyed playing cards, competing at bridge tournaments, enjoying a game of mah-johng, and hosting summer bbq’s by the pool with family and neighborhood friends. In her later years, she continued her love for card games, especially UNO. She further enjoyed challenging herself to creating 5-6 letter words playing Boggle and partaking and competing in Trivia activities while living at Kaplan Estates in Peabody. Bobbie resided at the Harriett and Ralph Kaplan Estates for almost two years. Her family is eternally grateful for the tremendous care, kindness and love given to our mother by each and every staff member.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Bobbie’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Research and Prevention Foundation, P.O. Box 30783, Tucson, AZ 85751-0783, or Care Dimensions Hospice, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Family services and burial were private. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.