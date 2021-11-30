Janet Tkachenko, of Swampscott, passed away peacefully on Nov. 28, 2021, at the age of 83.

Devoted mother of Igor and Elrad Tkachenko, cherished grandmother of Daniella and Alya Simoun-Tkachenko, the loving sister of Sofiya Khudisman.

Janet grew up in the former USSR, graduated from Odessa University, and raised her family in Odessa, Ukraine, and later in Boston.

She was a senior engineer at General Electric for over 30 years. She loved her job and continued working past retirement into her late 70s.

She cherished her time spent with family, friends, and respected colleagues.

Due to regulation imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic, services will be private and Shiva will not be held.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in loving memory of Janet to Igor Tkachenko, 36 Easton St., Allston, MA 02134, or Elrad Tkachenko, 254 Lynnway, #10, Lynn, MA 01905. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.