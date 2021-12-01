One of my closest friends always says (in the name of his father): The bad times happen on their own, so, when we have an occasion to celebrate, we need to work extra hard to make the joy happen. In our community, the phrase “making simchas (joyous occasions) happen” has become a sort of mantra for many of us.

When the Talmud explains the origins of Hanukkah, it describes the Maccabees’ victory over the Greeks and the miracle of the oil. As part of their campaign to crush the Jewish spirit and wipe out Jewish culture and practice, the Greeks had defiled the Temple, making ritual practice in the Jews’ holiest place of worship impossible. The oil would be used to relight the menorah in the Temple as part of its purification and rededication.

After its description of what happened that first year of Hanukkah, the Talmud explains how it became a holiday for all times: “The next year the Sages instituted [eight] festive days with the recitation of Hallel [a joyous, celebratory festival prayer] and special prayers of thanksgiving.” This seems like a straightforward, historical explanation for why we are required to say these prayers as part of our Hanukkah celebration today. The experience of the original miracle led to the creation of a holiday which requires certain rituals of joy and thanksgiving.

However, in classic mystical fashion, later Jewish spiritual masters have read this line of Talmud differently and flipped the sequence around. According to this reading, in every generation, we have the power and responsibility to celebrate, rejoice, and express gratitude. When we do, every one of us has the power to recreate the Hanukkah festival and to help bring a sense of the miraculous into our world.

According to this reading, Hanukkah is not just an event from the past that we are commemorating when we light candles, sing songs, or eat potato latkes each year. When we gather in joy and celebration, when we bring light into a dark world, we are, in a sense, making miracles happen again, in our time and in our world. This is a powerful message about human agency and responsibility, and about the power of expressing gratitude and joy.

It has been a long 21 months since COVID began and I will not recount the many other intersecting crises that continue to plague us on top of the pandemic. Many of us thought, or at least hoped, that our emergence from COVID would be faster and more linear than it has been, which leaves us with added frustrations of unmet expectations and continued unknowing. On top of the enormity of the local and global challenges we face, this can be exhausting and even demoralizing. Even some of us who are blessed – as I am – to wake up every day and do incredibly meaningful work with extraordinary people, might wonder how long our oil is going to last.

Perhaps there is a lesson in the spiritual rereading of the Talmudic source for Hanukkah. Precisely when the challenges feel so great, and when we might be feeling least energized or motivated to celebrate, our Jewish tradition gives us the response: You need to make the joy happen! Each of us will do this in our own ways, but the impact will be like the candles of a menorah that multiply and magnify light. Our families and communities – and our world – will feel the collective energy of our gratitude radiating through our literal and metaphorical windows, and the impact will be nothing short of miraculous. We are not just remembering Hanukkah – we are creating it.

I hope all of us seize opportunities to make joy happen this year, including being present for all the public candle-lighting ceremonies and celebratory gatherings we are able to attend. I saw so many of you at our community menorah lighting at the New England Holocaust Memorial, hosted by CJP and JCRC, and co-sponsored by a number of our community partners. This was a powerful showing of Jewish pride as we partnered with allies and civic leaders to shine a light on antisemitism. It also served as a chance for us to create joy and light together for the City of

Boston and the world to see. I encourage you to keep the light shining long after Hanukkah ends. We need it.

Rabbi Marc Baker is the president of Combined Jewish Philanthropies.