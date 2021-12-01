I feel a little bit sorry for the holiday of Hanukkah. Sure, it’s popular with kids … but perhaps only because of the presents and latkes. Yes, it’s among the most well-known Jewish holidays among non-Jews … but this may be due to its tag-along-to-Christmas timing and commercialization.

In Israel, the holiday has long been used to build the can-do ideology of the early Zionists who embraced the Hanukkah story as a celebration of Jewish military might and use of clever scrappiness to overcome difficult circumstances.

Hanukkah remains a minor holiday. It doesn’t merit a day off from work, like Shabbat, Passover, Shavuot, Sukkot, Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Aside from lighting candles each evening, there is little Jewish ritual to perform. Like Purim, Hanukkah is post-biblical so you won’t find its story in the Torah. Unlike Purim, however, whose holiday book – the Book of Esther – is at least included in the Tanach biblical canon, Hanukkah’s Book of Maccabees is NOT found on our traditional holy book shelf.

The spiritual value of Hanukkah is not obvious. It takes some “unwrapping” to get to the great spiritual message and gifts of profound meaning that Hanukkah, the holiday, gives us.

One of these Hanukkah “gifts” is related to the Rabbis’ comment (Shabbat 23b) that “one who is consistent in lighting candles will have wise children, as it says ‘For the commandments are a lamp and the Torah is a light (Proverbs 6:23)’.”

What is the connection between lighting candles and raising successful, moral children?

My friend Rabbi Paul Arberman, who once lived in Modi’in – where the revolt of the Maccabees started – pointed out to me Rashi’s commentary that stresses the Talmud is not talking about lighting just any old candles. It’s talking about performing the mitzvah of lighting Shabbat and Hanukkah candles.

Rabbi Leibel Lamm explains that a child who is raised in a warm family, a family full of light, will be able to see light in the world all around and in the eyes of others.

Rabbi Arberman told me a story to illustrate the point: A young lady who grew up in the desert went to Tel Aviv for the first time in her life to visit her friend who lived there. They saw the whole big city from Neve Tzedek to Shenkin Street and more. At sundown, they found themselves in Dizengoff center, surrounded by crowds, speeding cars, and honking buses. Suddenly, the friend from the desert stopped and looked up into the sky.

The city friend worried. Maybe all the noise, and bustle, was too much for her friend accustomed to the quiet and slow pace of the desert. Was she growing dizzy from all the tall buildings and excitement?

“I think I can hear the chirp of a beautiful yellow bird,” said the first friend. Sure enough, they spotted a yellow bird on a balcony far above them. The city girl was shocked: “How in the world did you manage to pick out that weak little birdcall amidst all this craziness and noise?!”

Rather than answer above the noise, the desert friend took a shekel from her pocket and dropped it on the sidewalk beside a line of people at a nearby bus stop. Instantly, all heads turned and looked for the bouncing coin.

She explained: “That coin made no more noise than the bird chirping. These people have come to the city to acquire money, and so they hear even the faintest sound of a coin dropping. I grew up in the desert. I’m accustomed to listen to the sounds of birds chirping. Even now when I am in a foreign environment, I can hear the sound of a bird chirping even though it is very faint and threatened.”

Similarly, when a child … and us adults too … sees the flames of the candles that burn in her home each Friday night and every night of Hanukkah, it becomes a part of who she is and how she sees the world. Some people have the custom of lighting a Shabbat candle and a Hanukkah menorah (a “chanukia”) for each person in the home. The child thus learns that ‘one of those flames represents ME!’

As proverbs 20:27 teaches: “The candle of God is the soul of a person – Ner HaShem nishmat adam.”

The same candle that illuminates our home is the flame that motivates the child – and us adults – to spread light to others.

When we go out into the world (which can be a dark and confusing place) may we see the light in the eyes of others even if the flash is small and the glow is weak. May our children and may we relate to every other human as a candle of God.

Chag urim sameach – Have a happy Festival of Lights!

Rabbi Michael Schwartz is the spiritual leader of Temple Sinai in Marblehead.