CAMBRIDGE – “Behind every great man there’s a great woman,” the saying goes. In the #MeToo era, amend the saying to refer to a great woman like Marie Curie and the great woman behind her – one of Jewish ancestry, no less.

Insightful dramatic chronicler Lauren Gunderson (notably “Silent Sky,” centered on unheralded female astronomers) recently focused on the friendship between the two-time Nobel Prize winner (for physics with husband Pierre in 1903 and for chemistry in 1911) and major engineering pioneer Hertha Ayrton. The result is the thoughtful and absorbing two-character play, “The Half-Life of Marie Curie,” now premiering locally at Central Square Theater. Two major Greater Boston artistic directors – Nora Theatre’s Lee Mikeska Gardner and Underground Railway Theater’s Debra Wise – fittingly playing the two giants of science.

Gunderson’s incisive 90-minute drama concentrates on Ayrton’s emotional support of Curie, especially in 1911 as the widowed Polish-born scientist (Pierre Curie died in 1906) confronts xenophobic press (as in the Dreyfus Affair) calling her Jewish (she was not, though Ayrton suggests she would want to be), and accusing her of seducing her married French lover, physicist Paul Langevin. The Nobel Prize judges actually recommend that she not accept her second prize in person. At the same time, Ayrton refers to no less than Albert Einstein being enraged at her treatment, admiring her work and supporting her right to appear at the awards ceremony.

Ayrton – originally Phoebe Sarah Marks – was born into a religious Jewish family in England but did not keep the faith and took her name from an Alexander Swinburne poem. Still, she did combat antisemitism and energetically worked for the right of women to vote in the United Kingdom. Throughout the play, Ayrton also battles the double standard that affects her and Curie as female scientists. As the creator of the Ayrton fans that protected soldiers from chemical gas in World War I, she battled resistance for recognition from the Royal Society.

The contrast between these two important women of science proves very striking and persuasive. Right from the start, Ayrton both speaks and moves as a dynamo – dressed in fittingly flamboyant hats and colorful outfits by costume designer Leslie Held. Held smartly underscores Curie’s anxious state and reserved demeanor in comparatively severe attire. While Curie fears losing her funding and research laboratory, Ayrton rallies her on, saying “I love a battle. We’re here for the long haul.” She also calls Curie “the most brilliant scientist in the world.”

Most crucially, Ayrton persuades Curie to spend quality time at her garden-rich summer house in England and enjoy the nearby waters. Elizabeth Cahill’s sound design and Whitney Brady-Guzman’s lighting add significantly to this pivotal stay. Gunderson may be imagining their revealing banter, but clearly Ayrton succeeds in reviving the wonder and inner strength Curie fears she has lost. All is not calm, though; as Ayrton wisely warns Curie against continuing to carry around the pendant of her discovered radium (the over-contact with radiation would eventually kill her in 1934). Even so, Curie contends that Ayrton has effectively “saved my life.”

Under the sharp direction of Bryn Boice (an all-women “Julius Caesar” among her credits), Gardner and Wise bring the two scientific explorers and close friends to vivid life. Gardner artfully moves insecure and conflicted Curie to real confidence and a new-found celebration of the wonders of life and the Earth. Her performance is a natural wonder itself.

Wise has all of Ayrton’s fire and feistiness. She also captures her undying support for Curie. Wise has announced she is retiring as Underground Railway’s artistic director, but Hub audiences will certainly continue to enjoy her gifts as a very expressive actress.

Ayrton calls Curie “a masterpiece.” Gunderson’s insightful play – particularly thanks to Gardner and Wise – makes both women deserving of such high praise.

“The Half-Life of Marie Curie” produced by The Nora Theatre Company at Central Square Theater in Cambridge runs through Dec. 12. Purchase in-person and digital tickets at centralsquaretheater.org.