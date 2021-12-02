Rabbi David Meyer of Temple Emanu-El in Marblehead, left, says the blessing for the lighting of the menorah with Chabad of the North Shore’s Rabbi Yossi Lipsker. The celebration took place at Swampscott’s Chabad Lubavitch of the North Shore’s Run-A-Latke Family Fun 5K on Sunday, Nov. 28. The event drew a throng of runners to the Burrill Street shul. The event marked the first night of Hanukkah. Outside of the shul, people listened to klezmer music, schmoozed and sampled latkes. The event was organized by Allie Vered.