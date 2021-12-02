This article originally appeared on Kveller.

It’s official: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 4 will be dropping on Feb. 18, 2022, on Amazon Prime.

We’ve been waiting for this for nearly a year (since production began for the show in December 2020). After Season 3 left us hanging, we now have a sense of what the new season will bring with the release of the first official trailer:

The trailer consists of Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) sitting with her manager Susie (played by Jewish mom Alex Borstein) at their classic spot: the Stage Deli. The two discuss Midge’s future as a comic after last season’s kerfuffle, which left us all waiting to see how Midge would redeem herself. But, the trailer suggests that redemption might not be what Midge is seeking at all.

As usual in this period piece, the trailer consists of elaborate 1950s costumes. We see shots of Midge at big events, signaling her comeback with shots of knocking over a silver platter at a fancy event and then dropping a mic on what seems to be a televised comedy show.

Along with the treat that is this trailer, we will be surviving these next two and a half months until Season 4 with these TikToks of the show shooting in New York City’s West Village.

Plus, check out these amazing photos published in Brooklyn Paper of the show shooting at New York’s Coney Island — including the Riegelmann Boardwalk (which was built in 1922 and connects Coney Island and the very Jewish neighborhood of Brighton Beach).