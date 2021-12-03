Carol G. (Young) Bell recently passed away. She was born in Chelsea and graduated from Chelsea High School. She was predeceased by her husband John L. Bell.

Carol leaves her son Stuart I. Bell, and many nieces and nephews. She was a longtime resident of Brockton.

Her immediate family consisted of nine brothers and sisters, including Sheldon, Norton, Elaine, Sandra, Carl, Barbara, Jordan and Neal.

Carol’s favorite recreation was participating in theatrical productions of the Y.M.H.A. (The Young Men’s and Women’s Hebrew Associations).

She will be missed.