Cecelia M. (Tannenbaum) Solomon, 94, of Hollywood, Florida, and originally from Revere, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late Paul “Foo Foo” Solomon. Devoted and loving mother of Bonnie Solomon Renda and her husband Robert of Marco Island, Florida, Nancy Solomon of Setauket, New York, Dr. Ross Solomon and his wife Melissa of Sharon, the late Mark Solomon and his wife Sharyn of Naples, Florida, and the late Stewart Solomon and Gail of Tewksbury. Loving daughter of the late Samuel Tannenbaum and Bessie (Gilman) Tannenbaum. Sister of the late Max Tannenbaum, Joseph Tannenbaum and Tilly Prost. Cherished grandmother to Teddy Renda, Greg Solomon, Kirsten Solomon, Jared Solomon, PJ Solomon and Abbi Solomon. Loving great-grandmother of Ivy and Sage Renda and Lexington and Ayviana Solomon

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 5th at 11AM in the Tifereth Israel of Revere Cemetery, 232 Fuller Street, Everett. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Virtual Shiva on Sunday and Monday from 7-9 PM. The family requests that all in person attendees be COVID-vaccinated and masks are required at all venues. Contributions in Cecelia’s memory may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center or The American Parkinson’s Disease Association. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook and directions.