Judith S. (Landau) Fishman, age 83, of Marblehead, formerly of Brookline, on Dec. 3, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late Robert Sumner Fishman. Loving mother of Joan and Steve Rosenthal, Allison and Micha Avramovich, Barbara and Arnie Friedfertig, and Steven and Sigal Fishman. Beloved grandmother of Lee, Kate, Jon, and Alex Rosenthal; Gil, Koby, Arik, and Sivan Avramovich; Sophia and Devon Friedfertig; Zak and Leetal Fishman; and great-grandmother of Hazel and Warren Rosenthal. Dear sister of late brother Dean J. Landau.

Born and raised in Brookline, Judith spent her adult life in Marblehead, with her loving husband Robert. Together, Robert and Judith shared 60 years of marriage where they were active members of the Marblehead community.

As an adolescent, Judith attended Girls’ Latin School in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. The coursework at the famed institution was rigorous, but it inspired a lifelong intellectual curiosity and a commitment to furthering her education.

She attended both Temple University and Boston University, eventually earning her Bachelor’s degree from Suffolk University, returning to school after having her fourth child.

For many years, Judith worked as a controller at the National Bureau of Economic Research, a nonprofit research organization of over 1,600 economists that facilitates and disseminates cutting-edge economic research. During her time at the Bureau, Judith developed strong professional ties and provided critical support to some of the world’s most influential economists.

Later in life, Judith and Robert spent winters in Arizona with a wonderful and supportive group of friends and family. In Arizona, Judith enrolled in numerous academic courses to continue her passion for learning.

She loved her family more than anything in this world and would do or sacrifice anything for them. At family gatherings, she frequently recalled stories of family events in years past. Such stories brought great joy and laughter to all.

Judith had a unique and colorful candor when imparting many of life’s most important lessons to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She inspired us to follow our dreams, be kind, and create our own successes.

She will be deeply missed by all who came to know her and whose lives she touched.

Graveside services were held at Klevaner Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett on Dec. 6.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Robert S. and Judith S. Fishman Fund at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, c/o Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., Boston MA 02116

Arrangements were handled by Levine Chapels, Brookline (www.levinechapel.com).