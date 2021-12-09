BOSTON – For Noa Luz Barenblat, Anatevka is much more than the setting of “Fiddler on the Roof.” As the New York-based actress who plays Chava in the show’s tour explained in a recent interview, “I have a lot of ancestral connection to this show. Gershon Barenblat (1908-1992), my grandfather’s uncle, grew up in a shtetl.” His shtetl Vishgoradek “was more or less like that pictured in “Fiddler on the Roof” (according to his oral history). When we do the opening ‘Tradition’ number, I always feel a special connection.”

Barenblat, who joined the production pre-pandemic in 2019, spoke about the resumed tour – running at the Emerson Colonial Theatre Dec. 21-26 – her role and background, as well as her family’s considerable engagement with the arts.

Family artistic influences helped shape the San Antonio native’s childhood. Barenblat was named after the internationally renowned Israeli singer-songwriter Noa, also known as Achinoam Nini. “I’ve always loved the arts,” she noted. “I loved to sing. My mother [Elise] used to teach Israeli folk dance. I grew up doing Israeli folk dance.”

At the same time, Barenblat learned to love the keyboard from her paternal grandmother Liana. “She was an amazing pianist. She would play the piano, and I grew up playing classical piano.” Eventually, Barenblat obtained a bachelor of music theater degree at the Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory of Music in Berea, Ohio. She worked in regional productions of the musicals “Footloose,” “The Bridges of Madison County” and “Hair,” and the play “Dial ‘M’ for Murder.”

Performing in the national tour of “Fiddler on the Roof” is proving very fulfilling for Barenblat and her fellow cast members. “For me and for a lot of people, this show is in us. It’s very spiritual,” she observed. Particularly satisfying for her is working with Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter (now based in the United Kingdom), who has based the movement and dance in this revival on the original Tony Award-winning conception of Jerome Robbins. “Hofesh is grounded in modern dance,” she said, “and he has reimagined the choreography.”

Even so, “Fiddler” buffs can expect to see such iconic sequences as the famed bottle dance at the wedding of Motel and Tzeitel and the synchronized ensemble during the spirited “Tevye’s Dream” number. Barenblat highlighted the texture of the latter. “The dancers have painted-looking exaggerated faces.” She made a similar reference to the scenic design. The set, by designer Michael Yeargan, “almost looks like a painting. Some houses fly in like a Chagall design,” she said.

For Barenblat, the key to the staging by director Bartlett Sher (who won a Tony Award for “Oslo”) is the early three-sister gem “Matchmaker, Matchmaker.” As all “Fiddler” aficionados know, Tzeitel (Kelly Gabrielle Murphy), Hodel (Ruthy Foch) and Chava (Barenblat) sing and dance here with both whimsy and concern about Yente the professional matchmaker and the men she is likely to select for them. “It’s really the song that sets up the major problem of the show (the difference between Tevye’s notion of arranged unions and the respective emotional commitments of his daughters).”

As for the complex role of Chava, Barenblat was very enthusiastic. “She feels everything very fully. Just as she is aware of her environment, she’s equally plugged in and aware of herself. “Chava’s union with non-Jewish Fyedke notwithstanding, she submitted, “the thing I admire most about Chava is the way she trusts her impulses.”

Of course theatergoers of diverse religious persuasions admire “Fiddler” worldwide. “People from many backgrounds can relate to the show,” Barenblat offered. “For me and for a lot of people this show is in us. It’s a feel-good show, especially after COVID).”

Barenblat continues as Chava to the end of the tour June 22, 2022. The Israeli theater and film star Yehezkel Lazarov is Tevye and Golde is played by renowned Spanish actress/singer Maite Uzal.

Fiddler on the Roof, at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston, runs from Dec. 21-26.