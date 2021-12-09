SWAMPSCOTT – What do you do when you’ve spent much of your life volunteering and giving to your own community, and then suddenly find yourself in need?

For decades, Ben Yellin and his wife Marcy were instrumental in creating numerous programs for people with disabilities in the community. At Swampscott Middle and High School, they helped start a life skills room after they fought for inclusion for their son Jacob as he progressed through the school system. They also helped start the inclusion camp at the JCC in Marblehead, where younger and older kids with disabilities work together to strengthen their skills.

While Marcy is also well-known as a singer who has performed regularly at temples, churches, nursing homes and Jewish organizations across the North Shore, Ben’s focus has been on riding his bike for charities. For 23 years, he rode in the Pan Mass Challenge, and raised $76,000 for cancer research. Ben pedaled his bike across Israel three times to raise funds for the Ramah Camps Tikvah Program for Disabilities. He also organized the Tour de Shuls of the North Shore to raise money for Camp Ramah in the Berkshires where his son Jacob spent many summers.

Ben’s life changed on the morning of Sept. 27 when he was riding his bike on Tedesco Street in Marblehead. It was just his fifth time on his bike since June 1, when he underwent knee replacement surgery, and on this late September ride he was in the process of strengthening his knee to resume his 20-mile rides. At around 9:30 a.m., something happened – it is still unclear if he was hit by a car, or if a driver swerved near him or if he rode over road debris. But in a matter of seconds, he went from being able to ride his bike to becoming a quadriplegic.

He was rushed to Mass General and within an hour was in surgery to insert two rods in his spine. After six weeks, he was taken off a ventilator and began to speak. While Marcy and her family spent every day at Ben’s side, friends of the Yellins started a meal train to drop off food at their house.

Now, the Yellins are preparing for a different life when Ben returns home to Swampscott sometime next month. Once the first to volunteer, they are now in need of financial help. A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise $250,000 to help defer some of the costs that they will incur. (To date, the “Bring Back Ben” page on gofundme.com has raised about $85,000.) Already, a contractor has donated the cost of renovating their home, and a local family has donated a wheelchair-accessible van.

“The Yellins have left their mark around the community and have hopefully left a lasting positive impact for many years to come. Now let’s show that we can help them in their time of need,” said Melissa Caplan, a close friend of the family.

Since the accident, Marcy has spent much of her time by Ben’s side, along with their grown sons, Adam, Jacob and Seth. Ben holds a PhD in Chemistry, worked in life science and biotech software sales, and was semi-retired at the time of his accident.

“I don’t even know if there’s a word to describe it, it’s overwhelming. It’s not something you ever would imagine, nor would you ever plan for,” said his son Adam.

“We know that insurance is only going to go so far,” said Adam. “Everyday functions are going to become a lot more difficult and require items that we aren’t yet familiar with. There’s a lot that we’re going to have to figure out.”

While Ben can speak, and has slight movement in one of his arms, doctors have told the family it is unlikely he will ever walk again. Meanwhile, as his family determines what renovations need to be done for Ben to come home, he is not asking for pity.

While it is hard for the family to accept the funds, they are determined to provide Ben with the best care. When asked what the community could do for Ben once he returns home, Marcy requested that his friends visit.

“I need for them to not forget about us when he comes home,” said Marcy, who is thankful to the community for its overwhelming support. “Ben is extremely selfless. He just needs his good friends to come and hang with him.”

To make a donation to Ben and the Yellin family, visit gofundme.com/f/n4ygv7-bring-ben-home.