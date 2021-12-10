Genie Mishkin, award-winning wife and mother, former certified pilot, and accomplished traveler, passed away on Dec. 6, 2021.

She was the beloved wife of Robert Mishkin, devoted mother to Sasha and Melissa Mishkin, the loving sister of Alexandra Gurary, and dear daughter of Semyon Gurary and the late Sophia Gurary.

Goodness and strength don’t come in all shapes and sizes. They come in the form of Genie Mishkin. Born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Genie endured many tests of resilience and integrity. After moving to Odessa, Bat Yam, and Rome, she and her family settled in Baltimore, where she graduated from The University of Maryland in College Park.

It was in Washington, D.C. where she met Robert Mishkin, who became her best friend and devout husband. On the night of their first official date in Little Italy, he wore a huge smile that he hasn’t taken off since. They were together for 39 tender years.

Always the thrill seeker, Genie found many ways to stay energized, whether it was navigating a Mustang that wouldn’t drive in reverse, flying small planes, or mastering karate belt by belt. But the greatest thrill of all came when Genie moved to Swampscott with her husband and had their two wonderful daughters, Sasha and Melissa.

Always wanting to be there for her girls, Genie volunteered at Temple Israel and the Stanley School. She cherished her time spent with family and friends and inspired lifelong bonds and countless memories. With her friends, Genie enjoyed beachside walks and conversation over coffee.

With her family, she delighted in weekend road trips to the Berkshires, New York City, Maine, and Vermont. She and her husband never vacationed without their daughters, always wanting the family to partake in everything together. From trading in turkey for duck on Thanksgiving in Shanghai and attending Madame Butterfly at the Vienna State Opera House, to strolling through Monet’s garden in Giverny and soaking up kindness and culture in Japan, Genie experienced many of the world’s splendors alongside the people she most wanted to share them with.

She is leaving behind a legacy of love, happiness and admiration. Everyone who knew her is in awe of her light – her natural warmth, generosity, and kindheartedness. More than anything, Genie wanted to continue creating special moments. She fought courageously against Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and her family was there to support her every second of every day for 4+ months.

Fearlessness. Inspiration. Selflessness. That was Genie – and it still is. May her memory be a blessing to us.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Genie’s memory to The Jewish Journal. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.