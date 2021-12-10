Norman William Zagorsky, born on Aug. 17, 1937, passed on Dec. 10, 2021.

Beloved eldest child of Betty and Barney Zagorsky, he was raised in Chelsea, where he attended the Shurtleff School and Chelsea High School. The first in his family to attend college, Norman graduated from Emerson College and started his work career at WHDH radio.

At age 19, he met Rhoda Shapiro of Everett, the love of his life, who was 16 at the time. They were together, as their favorite song goes, “until the 12th of never” and were privileged to have 62 loving years of marriage together.

Cherished father to Jay and Kim, Debra and Frank, and Ellen and Sam, Norman was the adored grandfather of Josh and Christine, Benjamin and Natalie, Rebecca, Shir, Chana, Penina B. and Ilana, and doting great-grandfather “GG” to Gideon and Leah.

Norman had a long career in the business world. After leaving the radio field, he worked for many years at NASCO, the family box spring manufacturing company, and then became Vice President of Merchandising for Trend-Lines. Well-known as “Norman the Negotiator,” he said that his strategy was to leave the other person wanting to invite him to dinner, and not feeling that he had been bested.

Funeral services will be held at Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St., Malden, on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 11:00 a.m. Face coverings are required.

Donations in Norman’s memory would be appreciated to Planned Parenthood or the Jewish National Fund. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.