Harriett Bugen Leavitt, of Swampscott, widow of Morris Bugen and Victor Leavitt, passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, 2021 at the age of 96. She lived a long and fruitful life, with abundant love and gratitude for family and friends.

She was the beloved daughter of Rose and Abe Mogul and the devoted mother of Rose Anne and Jerry Levinson of Swampscott, Marlene and David Gotz of San Diego, California, and Andrea and Frank Lodato of Fairfield, Connecticut. She was the loving grandmother of Brett and Ronit Levinson, Eric Levinson, Brian and Julie Gotz, Lauren and Jeremy Zabaski, and Michael Lodato and his fiancé Tori Kennedy. She was blessed with six great-grandchildren, Leigh Levinson, El Levinson, Karina Levinson, Ethan Gotz, Tyler Gotz, and Owen Zabaski. She also leaves her sister Elayne Marks and her brother Michael Mogul.

Her interests were bridge and the wonderful people she taught along the way. She was an extraordinary bridge player and teacher, known for her youthful looks, her energy, her warm, dynamic personality and her high heels, red lipstick and dangling earrings. She was a true icon in the bridge community, having opened her bridge club 55 years ago. She had an uncanny ability to create wonderful partnerships at her bridge game and was regarded as a special friend by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed by the many students and players in the bridge community.

Private graveside services were held on Dec. 5. Due to the pandemic, there was no shiva. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice or Care Dimensions Hospice, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden. Visit goldmanfc.com.