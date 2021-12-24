The Ruderman Family Foundation, which seeks to end the stigma associated with mental health, is proud to announce Kevin Love, professional basketball player, mental health advocate, and founder of the Kevin Love Fund, as the recipient of its Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion in recognition of his outstanding contribution to reduce the stigma associated with mental health and for his remarkable achievements in the field of inclusion. He will be presented with the award at a ceremony in Boston at a date to be determined.

“I am honored to receive the 2021 Morton E. Ruderman Award from the Ruderman Family Foundation. They are leaders in the mental health field, working to end the stigma by providing tools and resources for those impacted by these issues,” said Kevin Love.

Love established the Kevin Love Fund, with the goal of assisting more than 1 billion people over a five-year period. In 2020, the Fund pledged $500,000 — matched by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Centennial Term Chair Match — to establish the Kevin Love Fund Chair in UCLA’s psychology department, which helps diagnose, prevent, treat, and destigmatize anxiety and depression. The fund has also donated to Bring Change To Mind, Just Keep Livin’ Foundation, the Chris Paul Family Foundation, Dreamers Youth, the Born This Way Foundation, and more.

In addition to grantmaking, the Kevin Love Fund has also aligned with the meditation and mindfulness app Headspace as a strategic partner to support their vision of improving the health and happiness of the world. Together, the two organizations have provided student-athletes at UCLA with year-long subscriptions to the app to incorporate it into their training regimens.

“In both word and action, Kevin has played an instrumental role in destigmatizing mental health and bringing this long-overdue conversation out in the open, while expanding access to much-needed resources,” said Jay Ruderman, President of the Ruderman Family Foundation. “He has served as a high-profile role model for countless people facing mental health challenges, who can now use his courage and determination as a guiding light. We are proud to honor Kevin with the Morton E. Ruderman Award for these inspired efforts.”

“Over the past few years, athletes around the world have shown us incredible courage by shining a light on the mental health toll that comes with extreme pressure. In doing so, they helped kickstart a cultural shift around mental wellness. When I first spoke out about my mental health struggles, it transformed my life. Our goal at the Kevin Love Fund is to inspire people to live their healthiest lives while providing tools for both mental and physical health. We are on a bold mission to impact one billion lives over the next five years.”