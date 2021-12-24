The Henry David Thoreau Foundation awards collegiate scholarships of up to $20,000 to eight to ten students graduating from public or private high schools in Massachusetts. As Henry David Thoreau Scholars, these select high school seniors may enroll in any college and university in the world while they major or minor in an environmentally related field.

Henry David Thoreau Scholars have studied a wide variety of environmentally related areas, including biology, epidemiology, oceanography, international affairs and environmental law, and upon completing their undergraduate degrees, they became members of the Henry David Thoreau Society.

The Henry David Thoreau Foundation further assists its scholarship winners by identifying environmentally related internships, offering internship stipends, and providing networking opportunities. Upon graduation from college, Henry David Thoreau Scholars are inducted into the Henry David Thoreau Society.

To learn more about the scholarships, please visit thoreauscholar.org. Students have until February 1, 2022 to apply.