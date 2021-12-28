Gerald R. Appel, age 88, of Swampscott, died peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 23, 2021. Jerry was the beloved husband of Nancy (Miller) Appel, with whom he shared 67 wonderful years of marriage. He was the son of the late Israel and Esther (Starr) Appel.

Jerry is survived by his three cherished children Vicki (Mark) Engelberg, Howard Appel, and Dana Appel Young, who are grateful for having had such an incredible father. He will be dearly missed by his six grandchildren: Robert Appel, Michael Appel, Stephen Appel (of blessed memory), Samantha Young, Harrison Young, and Charlie Young. He was the brother of Joanne (Appel) Schwartz and had many wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Raised in Mattapan and Brookline, he earned a degree at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst before joining the U.S. Air Force. Jerry was an accomplished businessman and retired as president of Premier Corrugated Box Company in Fitchburg. Jerry was an avid horseman and Boston sports fan, especially the Boston Red Sox.

Funeral services were held graveside on Dec. 26 at Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jerry’s memory may be made to Temple Emanu-El of Marblehead, 393 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, MA 01945, or to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.