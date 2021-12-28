Selma (Kaplowitch) Shoer, of Salem, age 87, died on Dec. 24, 2021 from complications of diabetes and congestive heart failure. She was the adored wife of Sam Shoer for 63 years, and they still held hands at every opportunity.

Along with Sam, she leaves her sons and daughters-in-law: Michael Shoer and Susan Shoer, Brian Shoer and Diane Shoer, and Howard Shoer and Stacey Shoer, and the grandchildren who called her Bubbe: Alex Shoer, Liz Shoer Fachler (Adam), Mack Shoer, Carter Shoer, and Jacob Shoer, and her great-granddaughter Emery Skye Fachler.

“The little redhead from Revere” was a 50-year resident of Marblehead before moving to Salem. Selma was known throughout the community for her work with special needs children at the Glover and Bell Schools, and for her friendliness and warmth. She couldn’t go anywhere without being recognized by a former student, Temple Sinai member, one of her dozens of brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, or one of her many friends. Selma was a loving sister to the late Norman Kaplowitch (Sheila) and will be missed by her nephew Scott Kaplowitch (Melissa), their children Averi, Noah, and Jared, her nephew Ross Kaplowitch (Tracey) and his children as well. Always positive and upbeat, over the years Selma loved to host family events and holiday dinners, because family meant everything to her. Selma was always ready, as she would say, to be “together with each other.”

A graveside funeral service for Selma Shoer was held on Dec. 29 at the family plot at Temple Sinai of Marblehead Cemetery, 16 Buxton Road, off Cemetery Road, Danvers.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Selma Shoer’s memory to the Special Olympics, 1133 19th St., N.W. Washington, DC 20036. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.