Lloyd Stanley Clayman passed away on Dec. 28, 2021. Born on April 17, 1930, he was the beloved only child of Ruth and Nathan Clayman.

He was raised in Lynn, where he attended public school and graduated from Lynn Classical High School. The first in his family to attend college, Lloyd graduated from Boston University and served his country in the United States Army as second lieutenant infantry in Japan, as well as the reserves, until Aug. of 1954.

In the summer of 1951, Lloyd was introduced by his cousin to Joan Mendelsohn, also of Lynn, who would become his wife on March 4, 1953, upon his return from Japan. They lived happily in Lynn until they bought a home in Lynnfield, where they raised their two children. They felt fortunate to have each other for so many years, 2021 marking 68 loving years.

Lloyd had a long career in the business world, eventually joining the family candy confectionary brokerage of Harold Young Inc. of Wellesley Hills. There, with the support of his family and clients, he rose to become vice president, which he well deserved.

Perhaps his biggest fans were the neighborhood kids from Glen Meadow in Lynnfield. On any given summer evening, Mr. Clayman would be greeted by all that knew him. It only took a smile for him to stop the car and pop his trunk to give out candy to whomever was around. Years later, one of those kids, who lost his father at an early age and eventually became a Lynnfield Police officer, shared his treasured memory of Mr. Clayman and what it meant to him to be one of those lucky kids.

Lloyd was the cherished father to Cathy Clayman and her husband Neal Weinstein of Coral Springs, Florida, and Attorney Howard Clayman and his wife Glenda Smith Clayman of Exeter, New Hampshire. Sweet “Papa” Lloyd to Harris, Hannah, Holly, and Henry Clayman and their wonderful mother … and his daughter-in-law Janet Hill Clayman.

A private graveside service was held on Dec. 31. Due to the pandemic, there will be no Shiva. Donations may be made in Lloyd’s memory to Care Dimensions Hospice, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923, or to the charity of your choice. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.