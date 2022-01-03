Dorothy (Habin) Katz, 92, of Salem, formerly of Lynn, entered into eternal rest on Jan. 1, 2022. She was predeceased by George L. Katz, with whom she shared sixty-four years of marriage. Beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Dorothy volunteered with Ladies Auxiliary of Jewish War Veterans at local veterans hospitals for over fifty years. She loved to read, solve crossword puzzles including the Sunday New York Times puzzle, and help anyone regardless of need or circumstances. Though Dorothy was quiet and soft-spoken, she helped solicit donations for several charitable causes. Dorothy had deep love and respect for her family.

Services and memorial week were private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Dorothy’s memory may be made to Yad Chessed, Magen David Adom, or Alyn Hospital Jerusalem. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden. For online condolences, visit goldmanfc.com.