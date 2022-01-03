Mark H. Weiss, 66, of Peabody, entered into eternal rest on Dec. 31, 2021.

Mark was born in Lynn, son of the late Leonard and Beatrice (Jaffe) Weiss. He was raised in Marblehead and graduated Marblehead High School Class of 1973. He worked as sales representative in many different industries before retiring a few years ago.

Mark is survived by his devoted daughter Seana Weiss and his dear companion Valerie Buchman. He was the loving brother of the late Diane Weiss. Also, he was the beloved papa of Seana’s dogs, Lola and Prince.

Services were held at the Temple Israel Section of Shirat Hayam Cemetery, 506 Lowell St., Peabody on Jan. 3. Condolence calls may be made at his late residence Monday following the interment until 8 p.m., and Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Vision for Israel, P.O. Box 7743, Charlotte, NC 28241. Arrangements were handled by by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden. For online condolences, visit goldmanfc.com.