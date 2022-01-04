Carl Goldman, of Peabody, entered into rest on Jan. 1, 2022 at the age of 64.

He was the beloved husband of Laurie Hymanson. Devoted father of Hallie, Gabriel and Jesse. Brother of Harvey Goldman, Michael Goldman, Marjorie Goldman-Spaderna and Anne Goldman. Son of the late Ruth and Murray H. Goldman.

Carl grew up in Malden, and later graduated from University of Massachusetts, Amherst. In 1998, Carl also proudly graduated cum laude from the mortuary science program at the New England Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences. He married his beloved Laurie in 1993 and they raised their family together in Peabody.

Carl was a dedicated funeral director for Stanetsky Memorial Chapels for almost three decades, tirelessly serving thousands of families on the North Shore and throughout Greater Boston. He was the recipient of scores of accolades from those families for his compassion, concern and professionalism.

On a personal level, Carl was a loyal member of Temple Tiferet Shalom in Peabody. He loved music and attending concerts; was a master of all things trivia (he attained his lifelong dream of being a contestant on Jeopardy! in 2000); and was an avid reader and thinker. Carl cherished his time spent with family, and was deeply respected by family, friends, colleagues and clients alike.

A private funeral service for Carl was held on Jan. 4. No shiva was held due to Covid. A celebration of Carl’s life will be held in the Spring.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Carl’s memory to Temple Tiferet Shalom, 489 Lowell St., Peabody, MA 01960.