Marlene Ostrer, of Marble­head, died on Jan. 3, 2022 at the age of 86.

She was married to the late Robert ‘Bob’ Ostrer, and was the mother of Dawn Ostrer Emerson and Jeffrey Ostrer, and the grandmother of Skye and Tegan Emerson.

Marlene and Bob were wonderfully inclusive and made friends with people far and wide through their passion for horseback riding, and were highly respected for their wonderful design-trade showroom at the Boston Design Center. Under their caring ownership, the business succeeded for 35 years and was a testament to their combined talents, loyalty and dedication both to and from their cherished staff.

Marlene was an unrepentant perfectionist. Everything she did was done with attention to detail and care. Whether it was her home, family, friends, pets or business, she was certain to do her absolute best. She was the rarest of people, truly able to keep a confidence. Anything placed in her care remained in perfect condition permanently. Marlene needed to know that the people she loved felt treasured, happy and were well and beautifully fed. She had a great ability to listen and draw people out.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside service was held at Pride of Lynn Cemetery in Lynn. In lieu of flowers, and if so inclined, please donate to a favored cause in memory of Marlene.

Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.