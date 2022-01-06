Eleanor (Goldstein) Karp, 107 years of age, of Chelsea, formerly of Everett and Malden, died on Jan. 5, 2022.

Loving wife of the late Henry Karp. Devoted mother of Harvey Karp and his wife Jean of Chestnut Hill, and Michael Karp and his wife Charlene of Chestnut Hill. Loving daughter of the late Jacob Goldstein and the late Bessie (Vernon) Goldstein. Dear sister of the late Abraham Goldstein and the late Elizabeth Goldstein. Grandmother of Marcy Silverman, Alyssa Wigetman, Stephanie Levy, and Bradley Karp. Cherished great-grandmother of Max, Morgan, Sloan, Andrew, Jacqueline, Jared, Colby, and Taylor.

A graveside service will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Eleanor’s name may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements were handled by Torf Funeral Service, Chelsea. Visit torffuneralservice.com for an online guestbook.