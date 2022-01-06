BOSTON – Although the start of a new year is traditionally a time of optimism, two local Jewish infectious disease experts anticipate a grim beginning of 2022 due to COVID-19.

“It seems like it’s going to look pretty darn bad,” said Dr. Shira Doron, the hospital epidemiologist and antimicrobial steward at Tufts Medical Center, although she noted that she can’t really give predictions. “If we follow the pattern of other countries that saw the Omicron variant a few weeks before we did, we’ll continue to see a steep rise a little longer before it starts coming down.”

According to Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, “I think we’ll continue to see a surge through January.” He believes it will “continue at least into mid-January if not the end of the month,” after which “things are going to turn around.”

The latest fear is the Omicron variant. “The danger is on a societal level,” Doron explained. “It’s bad because it’s so contagious. So many people get it all at once, at the same time … It affects vaccinated and unvaccinated people.”

However, she added, “for individuals who are vaccinated and boosted, it’s not something that should keep you up at night.” Before going ahead with fourth shots, she noted Israel considered not doing so because the Omicron variant is proving to be so mild.

“I think for unvaccinated people, we have to assume Omicron carries the same risk as other COVID strains,” Kuritzkes said. “For people who are vaccinated, it continues to be the case that the disease is far less severe. The risk of becoming hospitalized or worse outcomes from COVID, with Omicron even, is dramatically reduced if you have been vaccinated.”

The new year also begins in the wake of revised CDC guidelines on quarantine, which have been shortened to five days.

“I think the modifications make sense,” Kuritzkes said. “There are some important caveats. It would be great to have the CDC show the data on which the research is based. It’s rash to not require somebody test negative before letting them out of isolation.”

Doron agreed on a need for details, specifically with regard to the quarantine guidelines.

“We need to wait for details,” she said. “Maybe they’ll clarify or adjust. It’s a bit confusing to me.”

Both doctors criticized the lack of tests available to the public.

“I think there’s very clearly a testing shortage,” Kuritzkes said.

“I find it very unfortunate that testing is so unavailable. I hope it’s scaled up quickly,” said Doron.

Meanwhile, boosters continue to be administered across the United States. As of Dec. 28, the CDC reported nearly 68 million Americans had received a booster, or 33 percent of the country’s fully vaccinated population.

“[We] only started boosting in the fall,” Kuritzkes said. “We don’t have good data. We know antibody levels went way up. In Israel, the third-dose boosters led to a sharp decline in the number of cases. We don’t know how durable was the effect, how long antibodies stay high, and at what point people will become a little more susceptible to infection.”

Yet, he said, “despite all the breakthrough cases, the vast majority of people vaccinated with breakthrough infections are going to be protected against severe disease,” citing statistics of vaccinated people being 10 times less likely to be hospitalized and 13 times less likely to die from COVID-19 than unvaccinated people.

Kuritzkes suggested trying to vaccinate “all the unvaccinated people than be perpetually boosting the vaccinated” as a way of ending the pandemic, and reflected that the way things are going now, “We could end up boosting every month, [every] two to three months.”

Both doctors reported increasing COVID caseloads at their respective hospitals.

At Tufts, Doron cited close to 40 cases “at any given moment during the Omicron wave,” up from 15 earlier in the fall. “It’s an already full hospital, very, very short-staffed, pretty stressful,” she said.

At the Brigham, there were 46 COVID patients on the regular floor and 14 in the ICU when Kuritzkes spoke with the Jewish Journal. The numbers on the regular floor have jumped from the high teens to the 30s to their current level.

“Not everybody is in the hospital because of COVID,” he said. “We test everybody. A lot of people simply tested positive for COVID but do not have active disease … We have much higher numbers than where we’ve been.”

Although the news sounds bleak, some numbers are down when compared to earlier in the pandemic.

“In perspective, during the peak of the pandemic, the initial surge, we had 80 people in the ICU, almost all on ventilators, and another 80 to 100 on the regular floor,” Kuritzkes said. “Those are high numbers compared to where we’ve been the last several months, the past year.

“The numbers are much, much lower than where we were in the time of the first surge. Look around the state as a whole, we’re still not quite at the levels of hospitalization as last year. We’re getting pretty close. At this time last year, we had 2,100 people in the hospital [statewide]. We have 1,600 people now – 500 people less.”

He added that the state has “more cases, fewer hospitalizations. That’s got to reflect, in part, the impact of vaccines.”

Doron is unsure how the current surge will play out. “Maybe we will get lucky,” Doron said, or things could be “much worse before they get better. There could always be another variant on the horizon.”