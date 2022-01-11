Barbara (Shapiro) Isaacson, age 90, of Tarzana, California, formerly of Marblehead, passed away on Jan. 5, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with metastatic melanoma.

She was born July 15, 1931, to Rose and Ernest Shapiro. Barbara, was raised in Saugus, and lived in Marblehead most of her life, until she moved to the Los Angeles area 10 years ago.

Barbara was the loving mother of Cheryl (Ricky) Goodman of Woodland Hills, California, Mark (Cynthia) Isaacson of West Hampton Beach, New York, Bruce (Mali) Isaacson of Calabasas, California, Jonathan (Shelley) Isaacson of Lexington, and Ernie (Sara) Isaacson of Lawrence, New York; as well as 20 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Ben (Norma) Shapiro of Chestnut Hill, and was predeceased by her brother Jack (Yaira) Shapiro of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Barbara was very proud of her family’s accomplishments, and shared that pride with anyone who would listen. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary.

While living in Marblehead, she loved walking on the beach, riding her bike, and swimming every day. In California, she made many new friends.

A former teacher in the Boston Public Schools, Barbara had a brilliant, scholarly mind, and a thirst for knowledge. She belonged to Mensa, took classes throughout her lifetime, and reinforced the importance of education to her family. Many who knew her remarked that Barbara was the smartest, and most knowledgeable person they ever met.

Barbara was passionate about Jewish life and culture, and took great pride in helping Soviet Jews in the 1970’s and 1980’s. She led a very full life and was always ready with a compliment and a good word. She was loved by many, and will be missed by many.

