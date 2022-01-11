Gabrielle Liska (Bergman) Eisenberg, of Marblehead, and in recent months Hingham, passed away on Dec. 28, 2021 at the age of 82.

Cherished wife and muse of the late artist George S. Eisenberg. Loving mother extraordinaire of Julie and Joseph Janson, the late Stewart Eisenberg, and soul daughter Cate Pratt Breitkopf. Prized grandmother of beloved Eric and Margot Janson.

Born in Berlin, Germany to the late Eric and Johanna Bergman, the family escaped Nazi occupation in 1939 and moved to Manhattan, where they rebuilt a beautiful life.

Married and living for most of her years in Massachusetts, Gabrielle’s life revolved around family, friends, and the arts, modeling in New York and then for her husband’s illustrations in the 1950s-70s, running a boutique framing business, and serving as the first woman vice president of the Copley Arts Society in Boston. Gabrielle studied with accomplished chefs and artists, while creating beautiful ceramics and designing jewelry.

She had a deep appreciation for nature and travel, visiting national parks and taking extended trips abroad. She was a life-long learner, always open to change and new ideas. We all benefited from Gabrielle’s wisdom, kindness, and endless capacity to love.

Friends and family are invited to a virtual memorial service on Sunday, Jan. 23, at 4:30 p.m. For a Zoom link, please call Stanetsky Memorial Chapel in Canton, MA at 781-821-4600.

Once a refugee herself, Gabrielle quietly gave directly to those struggling to make a life in the U.S.

Expressions of sympathy made in Gabrielle Eisenberg’s honor may be donated to: Dorcas International Institute of RI, 645 Elmwood Ave., Providence, RI 02907. Online donations can be made to https://bit.ly/GiveToDorcas. Dorcas International is a 100-year-old, non-profit organization empowering vulnerable immigrants, refugees, and the underserved to succeed through advocacy that promotes education, training, and cultural understanding.