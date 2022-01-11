Myron E. “Ronnie” Lappin, 89, of Marblehead, entered into eternal rest on Jan. 8, 2022.

Born in Malden, Ronnie went to Malden High School, and then graduated from Cushing Academy, and UMass Amherst. He served in the U.S. Army, and owned and operated Lappin Brothers Inc. He was an avid bike rider and first tracks downhill skier at Loon Mountain.

Devoted husband of the late Sandra (Hurst) Lappin. Beloved father of Margie and her husband Jed Cantor, Steven and his wife Kerrianne Lappin, and Sheryl and her husband Eric Levy. Cherished grandfather of Ross and Kara Cantor, Reed and Brittney Cantor, Joshua and Rebecca Levy, and Justin, Brandon and Lexi Lappin. Proud great-grandfather of Welles, Harris, and Louis Cantor. Dear brother of the late Mason and Shirley Lappin, and brother-in-law of Phyllis and Gerald Dinerman.

Services were held at Temple Sinai, Marblehead, on Jan. 11. Interment followed at the Lebanon Tiferet Shalom Cemetery (Route 128N between Route 114 and Endicott St. exits), Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be donated to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, or Temple Sinai, 1 Community Road, Marblehead, MA 01945. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden. For or online condolences, visit goldmanfc.com.