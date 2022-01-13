William (Bill) M. Salloway, son of Harry and Mildred (Karger) Salloway, entered into rest on Jan. 9, 2022 at the age of 83. He was the beloved husband of Shirley (Wortman) Salloway, with whom he shared 61 wonderful years of marriage.

Born and raised in Lynn, Bill graduated from SUNY Buffalo, and went on to pursue a lifelong career in the leather industry, starting with his father in Peabody, and later served as president of Allied Leather and Alliance Leathers in Johnstown, New York.

A man of many hobbies with an insatiable thirst for life, Bill could always be found with one of his many loyal dogs by his side. Bill was also an avid outdoorsman, who loved fishing and hunting every season of the year.

Bill was predeceased by his sister Nancy (Salloway) Hartley. Bill will be sadly missed by his loving sister Esther (Salloway) Waldman, along with his children Barry (Suzanne) Salloway, Steven (Andrea) Salloway, and Hope (Salloway) Verrier (Kevin). Bill was lovingly blessed with four grandchildren, Sara (Salloway) McGill, and Samantha, Matthew and Carly Salloway; two-step grandchildren, Nicole (Verrier) Delsignore and Drew Verrier; as well as two beautiful great-granddaughters, Gia and Remi McGill; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at Maple Hill Cemetery, Peabody, on Jan. 13. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Bill’s memory to Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970, or Hunt Nursing and Rehab Center, 90 Lindall St., Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.