Gerald B. “Jerry” Morse, age 88, of Sudbury, Lincoln, Stowe, Vermont, and most recently Peabody. Entered into eternal rest on Jan. 14, 2022.

Born in Malden, Jerry graduated from Malden High School, Northeastern University, and Rensselaer Polytechnic Insti­tute, and went on to a long and successful career at MIT/Lincoln Labs and Alphatech.

Jerry and his wife Merna enjoyed traveling, especially when they could combine travel with cross country skiing or fly fishing. Jerry was also an avid photographer, cyclist, and a life-long, active member of Temple Beth El of Sudbury.

Jerry leaves his wife of over 60 years Merna (Fightlin), his daughters Pam Morse and Alyson Morse Katzman, son-in-law Richard Katzman, grandchildren Ben Katzman and Isabel Katzman, and Mark Quintana. He also leaves his sister Rhona Szottfried. The family is grateful for the wonderful care he received in the last month of his life.

Services will be held at the Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Route 60), Malden on Sunday, Jan. 16 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Everett. Memorial week will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden. For online condolences, directions or webcast link, visit goldmanfc.com.