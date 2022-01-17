Alexander “Sasha” Braginsky passed away on December 24, 2021 after a year-long battle with brain cancer. He was 84 years old. The funeral service was held by Rabbi Meyer at Temple Emmanu-El and Pride of Lynn cemetery. Alex is survived by his loving wife Nelly, adult children Edward and Natasha, and their spouses Inna and Benoit, and four talented grandchildren, Nicola (and her husband Thomas), Julia, Maxim and Nikita.

Until this recent illness, Alex led a robust and engaged life. Born on October 15, 1937, in Alchevsk USSR, his childhood was scarred by war, evacuation, losing relatives and rebuilding. Through these defining events, he developed strong family values and rigorous integrity, which shaped his future professional resilience and adaptability. When the family emigrated to America in 1980, Alex rapidly adjusted to a new landscape of work opportunities, became an enthusiastic patriot and an active community member at the JCC and Temple Emmanu-El.

Sincere and empathetic, Alex was a high energy extrovert with a taste for variety and a temperament of tolerance. He was proud to have built a successful career in engineering and construction, with a portfolio of unique projects around the Boston area, which included the Museum of Fine Art’s new wing, Peabody Museum in Salem, and the Mathwork’s headquarters, among others. He was easy to like – he could charm CEOs and subcontractors. Alex was passionate about work not only because he was skilled as an engineer and loved to manage projects, but also because he saw work as an extension of his personal integrity and a service to others – he loved mentoring people and kept ties with co-workers over decades. He retired at the age of 80.

Alex was most proud of his thriving and growing family. He was an avid host and was happiest at a family dinner or barbecue. Alex was a devoted husband to Nelly for 58 years and was the North Star for the entire Braginsky family. He is dearly missed.

Donations in his honor can be made directly to Temple Emmanu-El or to the JCC. Due to the current Covid conditions, the family did not hold a Shiva.