Beverly I. Strasnick, formerly of Marblehead, entered into rest peacefully at her home in Boynton Beach, Florida on Jan. 14, 2022, while surrounded by family after a tenacious battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

A former legal secretary, concert pianist and graduate of the New England Conservatory of Music, she was the beloved wife of Elliot Strasnick, with whom she shared 54 years of loving marriage, and the devoted mother of Robert Strasnick and his wife Anna Russo Strasnick of Saugus, and Heidi Marani and her husband Darren Marani of Andover. She was the cherished grandmother of Dahlia Marani and Isaac Marani, the sister of the late Norman Freedman of Winthrop, and the daughter of the late Joseph Freedman and Dorothy Freedman of Lynn.

Services will be held at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, on Sunday, Jan. 23rd at 11:30 a.m. The funeral service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33407. For access to the livestream or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com and proceed to Beverly I. Strasnick’s page.