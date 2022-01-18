On Friday, January 14, Edward J. Nierman passed away peacefully after living life to the fullest for almost 99 years.

Beloved husband of the late Sylvia (Markowitz) Nierman. Devoted father of Eliot (Bonnie), Marc (Loretta), and David Nierman. Dear grandfather of Jennifer (Oren) Knishinsky, Melissa (Erica) Nierman, Rachel (Ophir) Barone and Theadora Nierman. Proud great-grandfather of Asher Knishinsky, Noah Barone, Sara Knishinsky and Arielle Barone. Loving youngest brother of the late Rae Nierman, Lillian Nierman, Charles (Gertrude), Allan (Rae), Henry (Marilyn) and Murray (Pat).

Born to Eastern European immigrants and raised in Boston, Edward later moved to Newton. He was a proud graduate of Roxbury Memorial High School, where he made life-long friends. After graduation, as a member of the Greatest Generation, Edward enlisted to fight in World War II, serving as a corporal in the Army Signal Corps. On discharge, keeping family first as he always did, Edward helped his father rather than going off to college. Beginning with G.I. bill loans to purchase used plumbing, Edward became a founder of Independent Pipe and Supply Corporation. With his guidance and leadership, he helped transform a company from modest beginnings selling reconditioned plumbing supplies into a prominent fourth generation, multi-state business as one of the region’s largest pipe, valve and fitting wholesale distribution organizations. Edward successfully mentored subsequent generations of company leadership and remained as Chairman of the Board until his 98th year.

A strong supporter of Jewish causes, he was a member of Temple Reyim for 65 years. Always willing to help others, Edward was for many years the loving patriarch of the extended Nierman family. He was a devoted friend to many and a supporter of numerous charities, in particular the Ironstone Farm Program for the Disabled (Challenge Unlimited) and most recently spearheading a large family donation to Hebrew College.

Edward and his wife of 67 years, Sylvia, loved to attend all family events and to travel the world with friends, especially on cruise ships. Family, friends, those he helped and the company he so successfully built are his wonderful legacy. Edward will be deeply missed by many, but as he would have said, he had a great run!

Due to the current pandemic, funeral services are private, but will be live streamed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward’s memory may be made to Hebrew College, Office of Institutional Advancement, 160 Herrick Road, Newton Centre, MA 02459; Challenge Unlimited, 450 Lowell St., Andover, MA 01810; or a charity of your choice. For a livestream link of the service, visit Edward’s obituary at brezniakfd.com.