Controversy swirled around “Jesus Christ Superstar” when it premiered on Broadway in 1971. Many Christians decried the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical, which turns Judas into a protagonist and Jesus into a supporting player and suggests an intimate relationship between the young Nazarite and Mary Magdalene. Many Jews expressed outrage at the show’s pivotal depiction of Jewish high priest Caiaphas and his counterparts pressuring Roman governor Pontius Pilate to crucify Jesus.

Over the years, a strong score has seemed to offset these objections for many theatergoers attending revivals. Now, a strongly sung and danced 50th anniversary edition – as artistically accomplished as it is under the sharp direction of Timothy Sheader – should call attention to these reservations once again.

The local run of the Work Light Productions revival at the Emerson Colonial Theatre ended Jan. 16, but for those who missed it, the musical will be staged at the Providence Performance Arts Center (ppacri.org) from Jan. 20-25.

Admittedly, the revival’s national tour features a high caliber ensemble and a first-rate orchestra – conducted energetically by music director Shawn Gough with notable efforts from guitarist Mike Frederick and trumpeter Joey Pero. In fact, the production values are so high caliber that all of the disturbing factors can be seen as intensified.

Throughout, Caiaphas appears bare-chested (save for religious neckwear) – something a high priest would never be – with high boots. Calling for “a more permanent solution” regarding the title “rebel,” he insists, “For the sake of the nation, this Jesus must die.”

Considering that Caiaphas is played by the very tall and remarkably deep bass-voiced Alvin Crawford, the intimidation of Pilate – played by Tommy Sherlock as though complying with the high priest – proves all the more persuasive. Those who know the Talmudic sentence of malkot (flogging) are likely to be especially disturbed by the countdown of the 39 lashes given to Jesus as Caiaphas joins in with fellow priest Annas robust countertenor Tyce Green, providing strikingly high vocal contrast. Later still, of course, they will urge on the mob calling for the Crucifixion (though of course this punishment was one exacted by Romans and never by Jews).

Equally vivid is the campy solo of Paul Louis Lessard in “Herod’s Song.” Decked out by costume designer Tom Scutt in a gold outfit that suggests a drag queen King of Galilee, Lessard stands out in a flamboyant song and dance delivery. The combination of a Vaudeville-like Herod and an acquiescent Pilate makes Caiaphas and company seem all the more in control in dealing with Jesus.

As for Jesus himself, Aaron LaVigne has all of the simmering angst of the often stoic loner in the musical’s conception. Lee Curran’s nuanced lighting matched the pathos of the closing stretch. Chelsea Williams, who substituted for Jenna Rubah as Mary Magdalene at the performance this critic saw, brought real conviction to the supportive song “Everything’s Alright” and tender power to the always-moving “I Don’t Know How To Love Him.” Pepe Nufrio, a fiery standby as Judas, easily ranged from his character’s criticism of Mary to his evolving perception of Jesus.

Eight years before “Jesus Christ Superstar,” Pope John XXIII officially denounced the long-standing charge of deicide against the Jewish people. At a time when antisemitic crimes are increasing and hate crimes of all kinds remain widespread, theatergoers would do well to carefully examine the current edition. This admittedly well-staged revival’s messages remain troubling.