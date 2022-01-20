BOSTON — As the Omicron variant continues to wreak havoc on all organizations – particularly those servicing vulnerable populations and children – COVID rapid testing for staff and educators has emerged as a critical resource to help keep programs running and staff and community members feeling safe. The testing, however, can be costly and challenging to access.

To address that need, Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston, one of the largest nonprofit organizations in New England, recently began distributing more than $300,000 in COVID Relief Grants to Boston-based social service organizations, senior care organizations, and schools. The grants are broken down as follows:

• $60,000 for social service organizations

• $30,000 for senior care organizations

• $232,500 for schools (religious schools, day schools, and preschools)

“Our partner organizations continue to navigate the enormous implications of COVID-19 and the surge of the Omicron variant was yet another curve ball,“ said Kimberlee Schumacher, vice president of Partnerships & Services at CJP. “Last week, we heard they needed immediate access to large quantities of COVID-19 rapid tests and supplies such as high-quality masks and air purifiers to continue safely providing important services for our community. Within a week, we distributed COVID grants to cover testing, personal protective equipment, and health and safety supplies for educators and staff at organizations working with students and at-risk clients. In addition, as part of our new group purchasing initiative, we directed our partners to companies that have tests and other necessary PPE in stock and at discounted prices to help alleviate the burden on each organization.”

I’m so grateful for CJP’s partnership,” said Tamar Davis, CEO of Gateways: Access to Jewish Education, a Newton-based agency that works with children with disabilities. “We needed rapid tests, air purifiers, and masks to ensure the safety of our students, teen volunteers, and staff who gather in-person weekly, and tests for our therapists who serve area day schools in person. The support came at the right time.”

Funding for the grants was provided by CJP and CJP’s Coronavirus Emergency Fund, which launched in March 2020 to help people and organizations weather the impact of the pandemic.