Mel Pollack, of Danvers, entered into rest on Jan. 18, 2022, with his loving family at his side.

Beloved husband of Myrna, with whom he shared 60 wonderful years. Devoted father of Ed Pollack and Doreen Harris (Pollack). Cherished grandfather of Heather Pollack, Jessica Pollack, Michael Pollack, and Rebecca Pollack-Twomey. The loving brother of the late Lewis Pollack. Devoted son of (the late) Joseph and Ruth Pollack. Dear son-in-law of Mary and Myer Green. As well as many nieces and nephews.

Mel grew up in Lynn. He graduated from Lynn Classical High school, where he played hockey and baseball. He often spoke of his fond memories of growing up on Lynn Beach. Mel spent 32 years as a biology teacher and department head at Pentucket Regional High School in West Newbury. He loved teaching, he loved his students and considered Pentucket his second home.

Upon retirement, he taught at Salem State College along with operating his wedding photography business. He cherished his time spent with family, especially his grandchildren, who could always rely on papa for a fun adventure and a meaningful and inspiring conversation.

A funeral service for Melvin will be held on Friday, Jan. 21 at 12:00 p.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St. Salem. Interment will follow at Poali Zedeck, Everett. A gathering will be held at the family home on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 12-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Mel’s memory to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or The Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.