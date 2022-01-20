Sandwiched between a Domino’s pizza and the Gourmet Garden Chinese/Japanese restaurant in Swampscott’s Vinnin Square, one can find a kosher dessert option if you prefer marijuana-infused edibles.

Terpene Journey, the town’s first recreational cannabis store, opened last August and is one of the few places where kosher edibles can be purchased legally in Greater Boston. They sell three kosher dark chocolate bars: Mint Cookie, Almond Toffee, and Peanut Butter Crumble. The Mint Cookie and Peanut Butter bars contain only THC, while the Almond Toffee includes both THC and CBD, according to the Terpene website. THC is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis that produces the “high” – while CBD has medical qualities that may ease pain, lower anxiety, and stimulate appetite. Terpene also carries several kosher marijuana strains and vaporizers.

All are produced by 253 Farmacy, a Turners Falls dispensary that is certified kosher by Rabbi Yaakov Cohen of Whole Kosher Services. WKS is a member of the Association of Kashrus Organizations in the United States.

“The chocolates have been a resounding success. People are definitely noticing that they are kosher certified and that is important to some,” said Tom Bogacz, who founded Terpene Journey with his husband, Justin Eppley.

“One of the challenges with cannabis edibles is often they have a bit of a stronger taste and not everyone appreciates that taste. These are delicious dark chocolate bars and they are a much better tasting product than a lot of the other edibles that I’ve had. And so we’ve had a lot of positive feedback on them.”

Bogacz said he hopes to add additional kosher edibles, if and when they are available. Currently, gummies – usually contain gelatin – melted cow bones, or even pig bones, making the product not kosher.

Rabbi Cohen, who certifies the kosher chocolate edibles, first became interested in kosher marijuana after his late son was diagnosed with cancer when he was 5.

“We flew to California and hooked up with a doctor, who gave us a prescription for raw cannabis flowers that we had to juice. Because, according to the doctor, if you juice the raw flower, it has all of the beneficial properties without the psychoactive effects,” Cohen wrote in a column in Newsweek last year. “I want to bring this medicine available to more people – certainly to people who would consider using cannabis to ease their pain but are holding back because of religious reasons or stigma. But I also want to help break the barrier.”

Bogacz advises consumers who purchase edibles to keep the products in a locked, secure area away from children.

For more information about Terpene Journey, visit www.terpenejourney.com.