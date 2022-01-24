Florence Wigetman, formerly of Marblehead and Swampscott, and currently of Aventura, Florida, passed away at age 93 on Jan. 20, 2022.

Florence was married to the love of her life, the late Harry Wigetman for 67 years. During those years, they enjoyed over 40 retirement winters in Florida, which was truly their happy place.

Florence was a devoted mother to her children, Gail and Alan Rice of Natick, and Neal Wigetman of Framingham. She was also beloved grandmother to Adam and Karen Wigetman of Natick, and Lisa and Chris Spicer of Norwell. Florence also leaves her treasured four great-granddaughters, Ivy and Sophie Wigetman, and Blake and Devyn Spicer. She leaves a sister, Bernice Kaye of Aventura, Florida, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Florence was famous for her gorgeous blue eyes and her skills as a master knitter and needlepoint crafter. She was also an avid mah-jongg and canasta player. She will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered by everyone who had the tremendous good fortune of having her in their lives.

Burial was private at Cong­regation Shirat Hayam Cemetery in Peabody. Donations may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B102, Danvers, MA 01923.

