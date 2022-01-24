Philip Linsky, of Marblehead, entered into rest on Jan. 20, 2022 at the age of 80.

Beloved husband of Elaine L. Linsky. Devoted father of Todd Linsky and his wife Cori. Cherished grandfather of Adam, Alex, and Alicia Linsky. Dear son of the late Benjamin and Bertha Linsky. The loving brother of the late George Linsky and his wife Audrey. Loving brother-in-law of Patti and Daniel Kublin. The devoted cousin of Nancy and Herbert Miller, and Ellen Gordon and her late husband Stanley. Philip also is survived by his many loving nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.

Born on July 7, 1941, Philip grew up in Salem, and graduated from UMass Amherst and Mass. College of Optometry. After graduation, he became a practicing doctor of optometry and raised his family in Marblehead.

He was a dedicated member of Congregation Shirat Hayam of the North Shore, a past president of Temple Israel, and a member of the Kernwood Country Club. He was an avid golfer and was very proud of his profession, but most of all he loved to be able to spend time with friends and family and enjoyed good food.

A funeral service for Philip was held on Jan. 24 at Congregation Shirat Hayam of the North Shore, Swampscott. Interment immediately followed the service at Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Temple Israel section, 506 Lowell St., Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Philip’s memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215, or League School of Greater Boston for Autism, 300 Providence Highway, Walpole, MA 02032.

Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.