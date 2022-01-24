Susan Steigman, dear friend to many on the North Shore, passed away on January 4, 2022.

Beloved by her JCCNS community, Susan was a driving force behind many of the Center’s cultural programs, including Jewish Book Month, now in its 27th year. In her memory, the JCCNS has established the Susan Steigman Memorial Fund to create a commemorative outdoor reading area that will honor and celebrate Susan.

To donate, mail or drop a check to JCCNS attention Stephanie Greenfield, indicating in the memo that it is in memory of Susan Steigman. To donate online, go to https://jccns.org/donate/ and select the “Susan Steigman Memorial Fund” under the ‘restricted fund’ menu.