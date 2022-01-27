Richard Giller, 87, of Malden, entered eternal rest on January 26, 2022.

Beloved husband of Roberta (Rachlin) Giller. Devoted father of Steven and Lisa Giller, Martin and Lisa GIller, and Debra and David Maltese. Adored grandfather of Lauren Giller, Joshua Giller, Andrew Giller, Kimberly Giller, and Matthew Maltese. Dear brother of Michael Novak, Ralph Giller, the late Robert Giller, and Jean Daniels.

Services were private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital www.stjude.org. For online condolences, visit www.goldmanfc.com. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.