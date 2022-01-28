WASHINGTON (JTA) — Robert Keith Packer, the Virginia man who drew attention during the Jan. 6 insurrection by wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for trespassing.

Packer, 57, agreed to cooperate with the federal government in its investigations, prosecutors told the U.S. District Court on Wednesday at the plea hearing, the Law & Crime news site reported.

Packer, who is from Newport News, faces a maximum six-month sentence and $5,000 fine, although many of the people who have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection have not received jail time.

Packer’s sweatshirt read “Camp Auschwitz,” along with the message “Work brings freedom” — a rough translation of the message that greeted Jewish prisoners at the infamous Nazi concentration camp. On the back, it read, “Staff.” FBI agents who raided his home found Nazi paraphernalia, CNN reported.

