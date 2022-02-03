MARBLEHEAD — Acts of antisemitism swept through schools last week in Marblehead and Newton and at Milton’s Curry College, with swastikas being found on multiple days including Jan. 27, International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In Marblehead, swastikas were found etched into stalls at boys’ bathrooms on Jan. 25 and 26 at the Village Elementary. On Jan. 27, antisemitic language was discovered in a girls’ bathroom.

“To say I am disheartened and angry would be an understatement. We have been working with Marblehead Police since the first incident. Destroying school property by scratching swastikas or any other form of hate will be fully investigated by the Marblehead Police Department and any students who engage in such acts face consequences accordingly,” Marblehead Superintendent John Buckey said in a statement.

“Today, some 80 years after the Holocaust, it is painfully clear that our community is facing some disturbing challenges. The appearance of swastikas and targeting anyone because of their religion are forms of hate that will not be tolerated. Antisemitism, racism, other “isms” and forms of intolerance that are happening right here in our community are harmful, hurtful, unkind, and entirely unacceptable. As a community, we strive to create a stronger, more inclusive, safe, welcoming environment for all our students.”

For years, Marblehead has struggled to contain antisemitism. Last May, the bridge on Village Street was vandalized with graffiti that read: “Jews out of Marblehead.” That same month, police responded to more racist and antisemitic tagging at Crocker Park and at the Ware Pond conservation area. In July, the Anti-Defamation League reported antisemitic and racist graffiti was found spray painted at the Lead Mills Conservation area. And the police department was rocked by an internal scandal after a former police officer scratched a swastika into another officer’s private vehicle. That occurred in 2019, but it took almost 18 months for the now-retired police chief to learn about the swastika etching.

“These ongoing incidents are obviously troubling to so many, including our children, school administrators and faculty, law enforcement and community leadership,” said Rabbi David Meyer of Temple Emanu-El in Marblehead. “If there is good news it would be that the incidents are not being shrugged off or swept under the carpet. Leadership on many levels are working together to find meaningful approaches to preventing the continued spread of hateful and antisemitic acts. As always, education will be a key component to addressing hate speech and the use of symbols of hate. I hope that the young students will also come to understand not only that such actions are wrong, and not just because they are illegal or that they would get in trouble, but they are wrong because they are counter to becoming responsible citizens and to developing high moral character.”

Local police are also investigating swastikas discovered at Curry College, Newton South High School and Newton’s Brown Middle School last week. At least two of the incidents took place last Thursday on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

At least 20 swastikas were found on the walls of Curry College last week, with the first incident occurring on Jan. 27. According to Liz Matson, a Curry spokeswoman, a college residence hall laundry room was defaced with swastikas and racist language on Jan. 27. Matson said that between Jan. 28 and Feb. 1, additional swastikas were discovered in four other residential and public spaces around the Curry campus.

Last Monday, Curry President Kenneth Quigley Jr. and members of senior college leadership held “listening sessions” in Curry’s Diversity Center, Matson said. The sessions were open to people who wanted to stop by and share their thoughts and concerns. The school also plans to hold an event for students, faculty and staff later this month “to learn and heal from these despicable acts,” she said.

“Our support and care go out to everyone in our community, but particularly to our fellow Jewish and Black community members affected by this act. The college has both clear policies against hostile or hateful speech and a full commitment to creating a safe, welcoming, and diverse campus,” Matson said in a statement. “These acts are contrary to all that Curry, its students, and faculty and staff stand for, and will not be tolerated. While we believe these incidents are not reflective of the overall respectful, intelligent, inclusive, and diverse environment at Curry College, we are addressing it with the utmost seriousness and care for any individuals directly affected and the impact on our entire community.”

In a note to parents, Newton’s Brown Middle School Principal Kim Lysaght wrote that two swastikas were discovered on the walls of the 6th grade boys’ bathroom on Jan. 27. “A swastika is a symbol that was used by the Nazis during WWII. It is [an] antisemitic symbol which means that it represents hatred towards our Jewish community members. We are very upset by this event and take it extremely seriously,” she wrote.

She urged the community to not be silent when acts of hate occur: “Please know that you are safe and I want all of our Jewish community members to know that we do not tolerate this hateful action. I want to commend the students who came forward immediately to let us know about the graffiti. We were able to react quickly and it has been removed. Looking forward, I want to challenge all of you to be sure to speak up when you hear or see things that are cruel or hurtful in our community. We can be the solution and we can help each other to feel safe.”

In a separate incident, a swastika was discovered on a gym mat at Newton South High School the following day, Jan. 27.

“We recognize the pain and suffering that this image represents and invokes and I am horrified that this happened in our school community,” Tamara Stras, the school’s principal wrote in a letter to the community.

This is the second time in less than a year that swastikas have been discovered at Newton South. Last June, two swastikas drawn with feces were found on the wall of a stall of a boys’ bathroom at the high school.