Arnold Green, 92, of Peabody and formerly of Malden, passed on Jan, 30, 2022.

Beloved husband of 69 years of Barbara R. (Elfman) Green. Devoted father of Nancy S. Ferragut and her husband Steven of Canada, and the late Steven Joel Green. Cherished grandson of the late Samuel and the late Rebecca Green. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews, and he loved all descendants of the Elfman-Goodman-Leavitt line.

Contributions in Arnold’s memory may be made to Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Ave., Suite 510, New York, NY 10017, or to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284. Arrangements were handled by Torf Funeral Service, Chelsea. For an online guestbook, please visit the funeral home website, torffuneralservice.com.