For Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, Jan. 15 began just as any Saturday morning at his synagogue, Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. He was thinking about the parsha that day and its mention of the Song of the Sea – Miriam’s praise to God after the Israelites crossed the Red Sea. Yet the day turned into something he had never experienced before and would never have wished to happen: The rabbi and three worshipers were taken hostage by a man named Malik Faisal Akram. After tense scenes throughout the day, all of the hostages escaped and Akram was killed following the intervention of law enforcement.

As Cytron-Walker explained in a Jan. 20 webinar sponsored by the Anti-Defamation League, while the hostage-taking was unimaginable in a sense, it is possible for houses of worship to plan for the unexpected – whether it’s a hostage-taking or a natural disaster. That’s what Cytron-Walker has done through security trainings with the ADL. And that’s part of the message he shared through the webinar, “Fighting Hate From Home,” with FBI Director Christopher Wray also addressing the audience.

Referring to the trainings he took, including through the FBI, Cytron-Walker said, “All of it was helpful, and yet, no matter how good the plan is, the security is, these kinds of things still happen. We were unfortunate to have it happen at Congregation Beth Israel. We were so fortunate, and I am so grateful, that I’m able to be here.”

ADL director Jonathan Greenblatt, who helped moderate the event, noted that it was Cytron-Walker’s first public program to the broader Jewish community. The webinar was the ADL’s largest group call to date, and during Wray’s remarks, he described the hostage-taking as “an act of terrorism targeting the Jewish community” – which the FBI had previously denied.

However, Wray also noted “a lot of unknowns in terms of details about this particular matter” and promised a “rigorous investigation into Saturday’s attack.”

Cytron-Walker – who has a Mass­achusetts connection through his past involvement with an Amherst soup kitchen – shared some of the details he remembered over nearly 12 hours as a hostage on Jan. 15.

He reported “no initial red flags” upon first encountering Akram on a cold Texas morning. He was unsure whether he or a congregant opened the door to the newcomer, but he remembered giving Akram tea and talking with him.

“[Akram] was calm and appreciative,” Cytron-Walker said. “He was able to talk with me all the way throughout, look me in the eye … I didn’t have a lot of suspicions.”

However, Akram’s behavior grew terrifying – including ordering Cytron-Walker to connect him by phone with another rabbi, Angela Buchdahl of New York. He brandished a gun and said he had a bomb.

“I don’t know how or why he chose her except other than the fact he thought she was the most influential rabbi,” Cytron-Walker said. “I was thinking, this guy really believes Jews control the world. In that moment, he said, ‘you need to get Angela Buchdahl’ – he did not pronounce her last name right – ‘on the phone now.’”

Akram explained why: He claimed to be the brother of a terrorist named Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani national who was imprisoned nearby, in Fort Worth. He wanted Buchdahl to help secure Siddiqui’s release.

“I did what I could to get [Buchdahl] on the phone,” Cytron-Walker said. “Angela and I did talk about this. I said he was making this demand. I did not understand why. I understood a little bit more what he was looking for, what he was hoping for. I thought we were in trouble … I knew Jews didn’t control the world, I knew Angela was not going to know what to do in this situation either. I tried to explain to him, to the best of my ability, that it did not work that way.”

He described the pressure he was under: “[Akram] talked about how he had a bomb, he wanted the area cleared, he did not want civilians and other people to get hurt.”

“[Akram] had the notion that basically Jews were more important in his mind than anybody else, that America would do more to save Jews than anybody else,” Cytron-Walker explained. “It’s why he specifically targeted a synagogue … why he focused on us, why he put us through that terrible ordeal.” He called this a “type of antisemitism.”

With local and federal law enforcement at the scene, from the Colleyville police to the FBI, the hours stretched into the afternoon, then the evening. One hostage was able to get out, but the rabbi and two others remained inside with Akram. Finally, after almost half a day of captivity, the three hostages escaped, with Cytron-Walker dramatically throwing a chair at Akram to distract him.

The rabbi also expressed appreciation for a more somber reason: The trauma specialists who reached out following the hostage-taking.

“I had a great conversation,” Cytron-Walker said. “I’m getting the care that I need.”

Said Cytron-Walker, “A lot of Jewish people in particular, a lot of people are living with a sense of fear because of this kind of [terror] event. After the thousands and thousands of services I’ve led, it’s the first time this [kind of event] happened. It’s not an everyday occurrence, not a usual thing. We want to go to services, pray, be together, be with one another with that sense of channeling community. That’s needed now more than anything else.”