Belmont Hill Summer Programs

For over 40 years, Belmont Hill has offered boys and girls enriching academic and athletic summer programs. With an experienced staff of teachers and coaches, and state of the art facilities, our programs foster an environment where every student can learn and grow. At Belmont Hill Summer School, students from grades 6-12 can explore new subjects, hone skills, and gain valuable academic experience from expert faculty. Whether it is a six-week credit course or a three-week academic workshop, our curriculum positions students for success in their upcoming school year. With diverse course offerings and flexible scheduling, parents can design an academic schedule perfect for their student’s goals and needs.

The Belmont Hill Sport Camps welcome boys and girls ages 6-15 for an active summer of teamwork, competition, and fun. Whether experienced or novice, we tailor our programs to ensure each camper has the chance to develop skills and improve their game with focused instruction in an inclusive, cooperative environment. Our camp directors are teacher-coaches in the Belmont Hill tradition and ensure each camper receives focused instruction and active participation.

Belmont Hill is located at 350 Prospect St., Belmont. Call 617-993-5215, or visit belmonthill.org/summerprograms.

Camp Hadar

Located on Captain’s Pond in Salem, N.H., Camp Hadar remains one of the last “classic” Jewish day camps north of Boston.

Why attend Camp Hadar? Campers experience joy in a Jewish camp community, develop self-confidence, and forge Jewish connections. Research has proven that children who attend Jewish summer camp are more likely to identify as Jewish adults and actively engage in the Jewish community.

In 2022 Camp Hadar will enter its second season serving families from Peabody, Lynnfield, Marblehead, Swampscott, Middleton and Danvers. With a central bus stop located at the North Suburban JCC in Peabody, campers are only about a 45-minute ride away to a summer of “friendships and memories” at Camp Hadar.

Camp Hadar is located in Salem, N.H. Call 603-898-6883, visit camphadar.org, or email info@camphadar.org.

Camp JORI

Camp JORI, located on 75 pristine acres in Wakefield, Rhode Island, is a coed Jewish overnight camp for children in kindergarten through grade 10. Our comprehensive and growing program of sports, arts, adventure and special activities is enhanced by our Jewish culture and strong sense of “TACEO” – Taking Care Of Each Other. Whether your child is a full summer camper or trying camp for the first time, we offer a wide variety of session options. Our Jump into JORI weekend program is perfect for new-to-camp kids who want a taste of life at JORI. Our summer camp registration is currently open and we have a creative team planning many new and exciting things for summer 2022. Spots are limited – Visit our website to register for summer 2022 today.

Camp JORI is located at 1065 Wordens Pond Road, Wakefield, Rhode Island. Call 732-690-0034, visit campjori.com, or email kara@campjori.com.

Camp Young Judaea

Camp Young Judaea (CYJ), located in Amherst, New Hampshire, is excited to open for its 83rd season in June. Founded in 1939, CYJ serves children ages 8-15 (completing grades 2-9). Located on 168 scenic wooded acres on the shores of Lake Baboosic in southern New Hampshire, our waterfront features two power boats, rafts and floats, numerous canoes, kayaks, sailboats and paddle boards. Natural beauty abounds with hiking trails, plenty of green space and places to play and relax! Camp facilities include a large heated pool, eight brand-new tennis courts, several playing fields, basketball and volleyball courts, archery range, broadcasting/video studios, an outdoor adventure course, a new 40-foot tall climbing wall, a large modern dining facility, sturdy wooden cabins, and several other spacious indoor facilities, including a gym/theater, arts and crafts studio, and rec hall. Shabbat services are held in a beautiful grove, sheltered by towering pine trees. Music, dance, drama, and Jewish culture are integral parts of our program.

At CYJ, our goal is to provide a safe, nurturing and healthy environment in a beautiful, natural setting where campers from a diverse range of Jewish backgrounds thrive and gain independence. Our campers and staff appreciate and value Jewish spiritual and cultural heritage and forge a lifelong, positive bond with Israel. Our family of campers and staff have fun, make friends and enjoy unforgettable memories within an accepting, supportive and well-supervised community.

If you’d like information about CYJ, please visit cyj.org, email info@cyj.org or call 781-237-9410.

Epstein Hillel School

Epstein Hillel School (EHS), the K-8 Jewish Day School school serving the North shore, provides an outstanding education grounded in Jewish values. Epstein Hillel School is proud of its rigorous interdisciplinary curriculum that fosters critical thinking, curiosity, creativity, and a love of learning. Relationships are at the heart of the school and teachers work with students to meet their full potential in a close-knit and compassionate community. Epstein Hillel graduates are known for their academic achievement, strong Jewish identity, confidence, intellect and sound moral compass. Already a leader in STEM education, EHS recently opened its state-of-the-art David L. Sulman Innovation Center, further enhancing our commitment to academic excellence.

Epstein Hillel School is offering several new affordability programs for the 2022-2023 school year. EHS recognizes that the cost of independent school tuition may seem out of reach for some families, and that every family situation is unique. Transportation is provided to some areas. Epstein Hillel School is currently accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year, with limited spaces available. Transfer students are encouraged to apply.

Epstein Hillel School is located at 6 Community Road in Marblehead. Call 781-639-2880, or visit epsteinhillel.org to learn more about our dynamic school.

Summer at the J

Summer at the J is ready for another fabulous summer of fun!

Our award-winning Summer at the J Camps never disappoint and summer 2022 is sure to be one of the best summers yet! Our Kindercamp and Camp Simchah Directors and staff are so excited for another fabulous summer on the hill and are busy planning. KinderCamp, always keenly focused on our youngest campers, will have our great rotation of classic favorite specialties (art, science, music, sports, games, puppets, stories, as well as daily swim instruction.)

In addition to our exciting ALL CAMP coordinated spirit days, fabulous special events, and our amazing camp amenities, Camp Simchah is bringing back our most popular specialty camps (including Tennis, Sports, Arts, and Theater), while also getting ready to introduce our campers to new and exciting activities that are guaranteed to keep everyone engaged – all, of course, while having so much fun.

And you… we are ready to take you to a variety of fun and exciting places all around the North Shore with the return of our popular (Week 9) Simchah Travel Camp. All CDC and MBOH COVID safety protocols and procedures will be strictly followed. We can’t wait for summer!

Registration for JCCNS Members begins Feb. 7th, and for the community on Feb. 14th at jccns.org/summer-camp.

JCDS: Educating the whole child

At JCDS, we prioritize educating the academic, social-emotional, and spiritual parts of our students. We teach children, not subjects. Teaching content and academic skills are essential, but not sufficient without paying equal attention to the whole person in front of you. This is what we mean when we say, “We teach to the whole child.”

JCDS faculty and staff take care of each student’s personal needs, beyond the rich academic experiences provided, to help them grow into self-confident individuals who care for themselves and have healthy relationships with others. This work is shared by everyone in the community: from administration, to faculty, staff, and parents. In the classroom, our teachers lead social-emotional lessons with a formalized curriculum, including Zones of Regulation and Open Circle, along with other developmentally appropriate lessons. Informally, teachers at all grade levels reach out to their students to help them navigate social situations, to share their personal thoughts, questions, or worries, and consistently support the child to be able to work toward becoming their best self.

In addition to partnering with teachers, it is of utmost importance to partner with parents. By learning from families’ valuable insights about their children, we are able to serve as a helpful resource to parents and work as a team. We invite you to explore a partnership with JCDS and learn more about our school for your child(ren).

Please contact our Director of Admissions, Karen Siegel (ksiegel@jcdsbsoton.org) to schedule a virtual or in-person tour.

Pembroke, Tel Noar, and Tevya: a family of Jewish sleepaway camps

At Camps Pembroke, Tel Noar, and Tevya – the three Cohen Camps – your child age 7-16 will find all the magic of a Jewish camp summer: deep friendships; water, field, and court sports; arts, dance, and theatre; spirited Shabbats; special traditions …and so much fun! In Summer 2022, we’ll offer much-needed ways to laugh, cheer, listen, hug, share, and flourish. Our track record for health and safety is excellent.

Our camps help youth develop skills, confidence, maturity, and lifelong communities. Parents say their children “feel strong,” like they “belong to something,” and “come home more confident, having made lifelong friends, growing ‘Jewishly,’ and proud of who they are.” A 2021 parent says that at camp, “Our child was the happiest he’s been all year.”

Like our campers, each Cohen Camp shines with its own personality: Choose warm, close-knit Camp Tel Noar (www.camp­telnoar.org, Hampstead, NH) or its spirited, larger sibling, Camp Tevya (Brookline, NH). Camp Pembroke (www.camppembroke.org, Pembroke, MA) offers a unique, beloved sisterhood just for girls. All are kosher, family run since 1935, ACA Accredited, and located on beautiful lakes just an hour’s drive from Boston.

First-time campers enjoy reduced tuition. For younger first-timers, Tel Noar offers 5-night mini-sessions and Pembroke has a 2-week mini-session. Scholarships and sibling discounts are available.

Our Camp Directors offer tours all year and love to speak with prospective families. Learn “s’more” at 781-489-2070 or email info@cohencamps.org.

The Rashi School

An education at The Rashi School speaks to a student’s mind, heart, and soul.

Children learn to see the world through a Jewish lens, becoming proud and knowledgeable Jews with strong Jewish identities. A Rashi education is forward-thinking, keeping pace with innovations in research and practice, emphasizing the skills that allow our graduates to be successful in high school, college, and beyond.

With the school’s foundation of rigorous academics, emphasis on STEM, and a mission rooted in social justice, we want our students to ask the tough questions – not just the who, what, where, but the how, why, and what can I do to fix it? Rashi graduates possess deep self-awareness as learners and citizens; they have the confidence to try new things and the courage to be change agents.

At Rashi, the Boston area Reform Jewish Independent School, students in Kindergarten through Grade 8 learn in an atmosphere infused with an appreciation for, and love of, a life informed by Jewish values.

The school’s state-of-the-art building was built in 2010 as part of a 162-acre multigenerational campus, with senior living community NewBridge on the Charles just a few yards away. Boston, Brookline, Newton, Needham, Natick, Wellesley, and Weston are just a few of the 25 towns that make up the school’s population.

Visit rashi.org to learn more and arrange a time to come visit us!